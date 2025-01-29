Campbell Brings Souris to Charlottetown

January 29, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce Ross Campbell Night, taking place on Friday, February 7th, at 7 PM as the Isles take on the Baie-Comeau Drakkar at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

Assistant Captain Ross Campbell (#15) will be bringing Souris to Charlottetown!

Giving Back to His Roots

Campbell isn't just a leader on the ice-he's also a leader in the community. To show his appreciation for the support he's received throughout his career, Campbell is donating game tickets to families in the Souris Minor Hockey Association and to Souris Regional School.

"Playing for the Islanders and representing my hometown of Souris means a lot to me," said Campbell.

"I'm happy to be hosting Ross Campbell Night again this season and giving back to the community that has supported me each step of the way."

Ensuring young players and students from his hometown get to experience the excitement of an Islanders game and see him play live!

"I just thought every kid should have the chance to come in and see a game; especially with it being my hometown, growing up there and now that I play here, I wanted to do something," said Campbell.

"As a kid cheering for the Islanders growing up, I know how cool it can be to be part of something like this."

Born and raised in Souris, PEI, Campbell has lived the dream of every young Island hockey player: suiting up for his home province's QMJHL team.

From his early days in Souris Minor Hockey to donning the black and gold with pride, his journey is one that resonates with every aspiring player on Prince Edward Island.

"We couldn't be more excited here in Souris! Our community is so proud of Ross Campbell, a local hockey hero, and we're incredibly grateful to the Charlottetown Islanders and Ross for gifting us tickets for the second year in a row to watch him play," said President of Souris Minor Hockey Kim Outhouse.

"The support is overwhelming-our teams have purchased additional tickets, and we're thrilled to say that Ross will have a full fan club cheering him on in the rink on February 7th. It's a moment we're all looking forward to and a testament to the incredible talent and spirit that comes from our hometown."

A Night to Remember

Ross Campbell Night will be a celebration of dedication, hard work, and the Island's deep hockey roots. Fans will have the chance to cheer on Campbell as he continues to be a key piece of the Islanders' success this season.

"There are so many people in the community who are always giving back and helping which inspired me to give back," said Campbell.

The Islanders encourage everyone to come out and show their support for one of PEI's own as he takes center stage in a game that will mean so much to him and all of Souris.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.