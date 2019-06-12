One Run Enough as Barons Take Opener vs. Shrimp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Luis Gonzalez broke up a no-hit bid with one out in the eighth inning as the Birmingham Barons (27-38) topped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (25-41) by a 1-0 final Wednesday night at Regions Field.

Gonzalez, whose RBI-single up the middle represented Birmingham's lone hit of the game, prevented the Barons from suffering a no-hitter in back-to-back seasons.

Mobile used four pitchers - Griffin Canning, Greg Mahle, Adrian Almeida and Ryan Clark - to no-hit the Barons on May 14, 2018.

The Barons put pressure upon Jumbo Shrimp reliever Brett Graves when Gavin Sheets and Yermin Mercedes drew consecutive walks to lead off the frame. Gonzalez then followed a strikeout with the go-ahead base knock to plate pinch-runner Ramon Torres.

The run proved enough as Birmingham's quartet of Blake Battenfield, Danny Dopico, Luis Martinez and Zack Burdi pitched a combined shutout, which marked the Barons' first since May 1 vs. Chattanooga.

Battenfield scattered five hits and struck out six across five scoreless innings but settled for a no-decision. The right-hander worked out of a bases-loaded, nobody-out situation in the second inning to preserve the shutout in the early stages of the game and built upon his momentum.

Dopico and Martinez (W, 3-1) combined to keep Jacksonville off the board ahead of Gonzalez' go-ahead single, while Burdi locked down his third save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Burdi's third consecutive successful save marked the first time he's accomplished the feat since he earned four straight saves from April 18 through May 15 with Triple-A Charlotte.

Birmingham and Jacksonville will continue their five-game series to close the Southern League's first half Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Regions Field and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5. Coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show.

