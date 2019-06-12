Dallas Keuchel Expected to Start for M-Braves During Saturday Doubleheader

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced that left-hander Dallas Keuchel is expected to be the starting pitcher for one of Saturday's games during the doubleheader against Mobile. First pitch of game one is set for 5:05 pm.

The Atlanta Braves agreed to terms with the 2015 AL Cy Young award winner on a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2019 season on June 7.

Keuchel, 31, made his first appearance in the Atlanta Braves organization on Monday at Low-A Rome, tossing 7.0 shutout innings while allowing only one hit. Keuchel struck out nine and walked one. He threw 77 pitches and faced only two batters over the minimum.

Keuchel won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015 after winning a career-best 20 games and is a two-time All-Star and four-time recipient of the Gold Glove Award. From 2014, when he became a full-time starter, through last season, his 3.28 ERA (346 ER/950.1 IP) ranked fourth-best among all qualifying American League pitchers, while his 950.1 innings were fifth most.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound native of Tulsa, OK, spent last season with the Houston Astros, going 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA (85 ER/204.2 IP) and 153 strikeouts in a career-most 34 starts. He also started two games in the postseason for the Astros but did not receive a decision while compiling a 3.60 ERA.

Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft by Houston out of the University of Arkansas, Keuchel made his major league debut in 2012 with the Astros. He remained with the club until he became a free agent following the conclusion of last season, and went 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA (484 ER/1,189.1 IP) in 192 games, 183 starts for the Astros. He made ten appearances, nine starts, for the Astros in the postseason, helping the club win the World Series in 2017.

Keuchel won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015 after going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA (64 ER/232.0 IP). He led the league in wins and innings pitched that season, while his ERA ranked second. He became just the third Astros pitcher to win the award, joining RHP Roger Clemens (2004) and RHP Mike Scott (1986).

The M-Braves begin a six-game series in five days against the Mobile BayBears tonight at Trustmark Park. Saturday's doubleheader features Parrothead Night and a Jimmy Buffett-themed Post-Game Fireworks Show after game two of the twin bill. Tickets are available at the Trustmark Park box office, by calling 888-BRAVES4, or by visiting mississippibraves.com.

