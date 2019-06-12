Wednesday, June 12 vs. Mobile BayBears | 6:35 Pm CT | Trustmark Park

Game #64: Mississippi Braves (30-33) vs. Mobile BayBears (24-38) (LAA) | 6:35 pm (CT) | Trustmark Park

Streak: W1, W 4 of 5

Home/Road: 14-15/16-18

Starting Pitchers: LHP Joey Wentz (2-5, 5.05) vs. RHP Luis Madero (3-3, 3.50)

Standings: Mississippi (3rd, SL South, -8.5), Mobile (TN) (4th, SL South, -14.0)

Current Series: 1 of 5 (0-0)

vs. Mobile: 2019 (3-6, 20 games) All-Time (137-172), at Trustmark Park (79-90)

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

Today's Starting Lineups:

Today's Game: The M-Braves begint a six-game series in five days against the Mobile BayBears on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves are 3-6 so far this season against Mobile and 2-2 in games played in Pearl. This is the BayBears' final visit to Trustmark Park. The M-Braves will visit Mobile in the second-half, July 27-31.

All-time the M-Braves are 137-172 against the BayBears since 2005 and 79-90 in games played at Trustmark Park.

last time out: The M-Braves wrapped their series with the Jackson Generals on Tuesday and had a doubleheader split. The Braves dropped the first contest 2-1, while winning the second game by scoring a season-high seven runs in the top of the seventh inning, 7-1. LHP Kyle Muller suffered the loss in game one despite his sixth quality start and a complete game. Muller struck out five and walked one, giving up two runs on five hits in 6.0 innings. Drew Waters finished the twin bill, 4-for-8 with a double and two RBI.

keuchel coming: The Braves signed free agent left-hander Dallas Keuchel on June 7 and the 2015 AL Cy Young award winner is expected to start game one of Saturday's doubleheader against the BayBears.

all-stars: With the addition of RHP Jason Hursh on Monday, the M-Braves have seven selections to the South Division roster for the 2019 All-Star Game on June 18 in Biloxi. Outfielders Cristian Pache and Drew Waters are joined by pitchers Ian Anderson, Tucker Davidson, Kyle Muller and Jeremy Walker.

the atlanta braves top prospect: OF Cristian Pache ranks among the top nine in the Southern League in eight different offensive categories. Pache has homered in three of his last eight games.

NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL HIGH QUALITY H20: OF Drew Waters has recorded nine three-hit and two four-hit games this season and has a league-best 24 multi-hit games. Waters leads all of Double-A baseball with a .328 batting average, 82 hits, 127 total bases, 31 extra-base hits and eight triples.

Waters is on a season-high and active Southern League best 19-game on-base streak, batting .400 (28-for-70) with 15 runs scored, six triples, five doubles, eight RBI, six walks and a .462 OBP.

MULLER TIME: LHP Kyle Muller has six quality starts over his last eight outings and over 13 starts, Muller leads the league with a .180 opponents' batting average, is T-2nd in strikeouts (79), 4th in innings pitched (69.2) and 10th in ERA (2.58).

leading the league in strikeouts: RHP Ian Anderson leads the Southern League with 86 strikeouts over 13 starts and ranks 5th in opponents' batting average (.207) and 11th in ERA (3.02)

davidson dealing: Over 12 starts, LHP Tucker Davidson ranks 2nd in the Southern League with a 1.75 ERA, 4th in opponents' batting average at .200 and 10th with a 1.18 WHIP.

pulling away in the triple category: The M-Braves recorded their league-leading 24th triple on Saturday at Jackson. The next closest team is Chattanooga with 16. Drew Waters leads the league with eight, while Cristian Pache is second with five.

DON'T LET THE LAST NAME FOOL YOU: RHP Jeremy Walker has logged the first three saves of his career in an All-Star first half. In 15 appearances, including one start this season and over 50.2 IP, he has 46 strikeouts and just three walks. Walker ranks 6th in the league with a 2.49 ERA and is 3rd with a 1.03 WHIP.

MADE IN MISSISSIPPI: 22-year-old INF/OF Austin Riley, a native of Hernando, MS was promoted to Atlanta on May 15. Riley became the 143rd M-Braves alum since 2005 to make his debut. Riley joins C Alex Jackson (4/7/19) and RHP Jacob Webb (4/16/19) as MLB debuts this season for alums. Over 75 games with the M-Braves in 2017 and 2018, Riley hit .321 with 19 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 47 RBI and a .391 OPS.

12 ATL top 30 prospects on the active roster: In the May 14 MLB Pipeline ranking update, OF Cristian Pache is the new No. 1 prospect for the Braves and No. 17 prospect in their top 100. There are 12 total top 30 prospects on the M-Braves roster: RHP Ian Anderson (3, #31 overall), OF Drew Waters (5, #64 overall), C William Contreras (7), LHP Joey Wentz (10), LHP Kyle Muller (11), OF Greyson Jenista (13), LHP Thomas Burrows (16), LHP Tucker Davidson (19), INF C.J. Alexander (IL - 20) RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (23), and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (27).

