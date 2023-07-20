ONE NIGHT ONLY: Scrappers Will Change Name to Mahoning Valley Peppers in Oil on Monday, July 31

NILES, OH - On Monday, July 31st the Scrappers will change their name to the Mahoning Valley Peppers in Oil presented by the Italian Food Trail (Trumbull County Tourism) and 21 WFMJ. The iconic area appetizer will be featured on newly designed game worn jerseys, retail hats and shirts. The Peppers in Oil jerseys will be auctioned off at the July 31st Scrappers game in a silent auction and through LiveSourceApp.com. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the United Way of Trumbull County. The Peppers in Oil Jersey is the fourth of eight specialty jerseys to be worn during the 2023 season.

Peppers in Oil became popular in the United States back in the late 19th century; an ethnic cultural food recipe favorite and introduced by European immigrants. Locally, the Brier-Hill (Little Italy) community of Youngstown, Ohio is one area where the most influence triumphed in regards to the art of gardening, cultivating and canning the mild to spicy, yet extremely flavorful soaked peppers in oil. Peppers in Oil can be served many ways, but most popularly with Italian bread.

The Scrappers invite members of the Italian Food Trail developed by Trumbull County Tourism and other local restaurants to claim reign as "Best Peppers in Oil in the Valley" voted upon by Scrappers fans. Restaurants and businesses can purchase a sampling table which includes a table to provide samples, option to sell their Peppers in Oil (with proper retail licensing), game tickets, and ability to provide promotional materials to fans.

"This is a unique and fun way to share one of our most iconic regional dishes with both visitors and residents. Come out to the ballpark for a taste of what Trumbull County has to offer," says Beth Kotwis Carmichael, Executive Director of Trumbull County Tourism.

Peppers in Oil retail items are available and can be purchased online at mvscrappers.com and at the Team Shop at Eastwood Field for a limited time. Vendors can reserve their space to participate by calling 330-505-0000 or emailing Matt Thompson at mthompson@mvscrappers.com for additional information.

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason or for more information on 2023 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

