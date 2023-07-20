Keys Bounce Back to Take Series from Black Bears

July 20, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Keys rallied after giving up three early runs and defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 9-5 during Splash Day on Thursday.

The Black Bears chased Keys starter, James Deloatch after just two innings of work. Deloatch walked four batters and allowed three runs before he exited the game.

The Keys rallied in the bottom of the third inning, when Taylor Smith and Zaid Walker hit back-to-back homeruns to tie the game at three.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Keys struck again. Hylan Hall singled to right field which allowed Trenton Jamison to score, and Smith advanced to second base. Pena followed and delivered another single to drive in Smith and the Keys took the lead, 5-3.

Walker led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo homerun. Smith then reached first on a throwing error and Pena drew a walk. Andrew Papantonis struck a three-run homerun and extended the lead, 9-3.

The Black Bears rally would fall short in the ninth. Kyle Salley was on the mound to close out the game for the Keys. Salley surrendered a double to Jacob Rybicki to start the ninth. Blaine Mcintosh then drew a walk and advanced Rybicki to second. Salley settled in and struck out Ben McClain. Then Noah Lucier drew a walk and loaded the bases. A single by Patrick Lee would allow Rybicki and McIntosh to score and made it 9-5. Salley would retire the next two batters and escaped and didn't allow any more runs.

The Keys will travel to Williamsport for their next series followed by Trenton.

Notes:

- Hylan Hall went 3-for-5 with a homeurn and two RBIs

- Zaid Walker, Taylor Smith, Hylan Hall and Andrew Papantonis all homered in the game.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.