Cabrera and Marmolejos Named Midseason All-Stars

July 20, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - Leobaldo Cabrera and Jose Marmolejos have been honored as Atlantic League Midseason All-Stars. The announcement came Thursday morning in partnership with Ballpark Digest, and was voted on by league managers.

Cabrera, 25, has established himself among the Atlantic League's top power bats, with his 25 home runs and 164 total bases both leading the league. In addition to the home runs, Cabrera has also knocked 14 doubles as part of a .277 average, while driving in 60 runs. He has also had his share of big moments, including a walk off single over Lancaster on May 14, and a six-game home run streak in late May.

Marmolejos, 30, was selected to the all-star team's utility spot, having split time between the corner outfield and first base. Marmolejos has hit .318 with 16 home runs and 53 RBIs, while his 1.005 OPS ranks 6th in the Atlantic League. A left-handed hitter, Marmolejos has been particularly exceptional against left handed pitching, hitting .368 with 10 extra base hits. Like Cabrera, Marmolejos has shown off his clutch abilities in a Ghost Hound uniform. This includes a game-tying double in the name reveal night comeback over York, and a three-run walk off home run over Gastonia in early June.

Cabrera and Marmolejos mark the first Atlantic League All-Stars in Ghost Hounds team history.

