One Hit Away, Stormers Drop Fifth Straight

May 24, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers came within one hit of overturning a Long Island Ducks lead in the top of the ninth, but that hit never came as the Ducks held on for a 6-4 victory at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Friday's loss was Lancaster's fifth straight and the 14th defeat in the last 17 games for the two-time defending champions.

Down, 6-2, to open the ninth, the Stormers loaded the bases against former Houston Astros right-hander Josh James. Jack Conley was hit by a pitch to open the inning. Nick Luck drew a walk, and Trace Loehr banged a single, his third of the night, into right field. Lew Ford made a pitching change at that point, summoning his ace closer, Matt Seelinger.

The right-hander worked ahead of Chris Proctor, 0-2, but the Lancaster left fielder lined a single into center to cut Long Island's lead to two. Seelinger was able to bear down from that point. He struck out Joseph Carpenter before retiring Shawon Dunston, Jr. and Chad Sedio on grounders, earning his fifth save.

Long Island took charge of the game in the bottom of the first against Carsie Walker (0-1). Manuel Geraldo and Tyler Dearden greeted the right-hander with singles. Frank Schwindel picked up the first run with a sacrifice fly. Carpenter robbed Chance Sisco of a base hit, but Ryan McBroom cracked a two-run homer for a quick 3-0 lead.

Over the next three innings, Dunston and Long Island's Chad Smith exchanged solo homers. Then RBI singles by Geraldo and Carpenter negated each other in the late innings for a 5-2 margin. Schwindel opened the bottom of the seventh with a double, and pinch runner Scott Kelly scored later on a wild pitch.

Emilio Marquez (1-2) yielded five hits and four walks in five innings to pick up the win for the Ducks.

Lancaster and Long Island will meet for a day-night doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. The day will start with a seven-inning contest at 1:35 with a nine-inning game at 6:35. Both ends may be watched on FloBaseball, starting at 1:30.

NOTES: Loehr's three-hit game was his second of the season...Long Island turned three double plays, none on ground balls...Two were on line drives to third baseman Hector Gomez...Proctor took the club lead with 21 RBI.

LI 6, Lan 4 (box)

Game Date: 05/24/2024

Lancaster Stormers 4 AT Long Island Ducks 6

YTD YTD

Lancaster AB R H BI AVG Long Island AB R H BI AVG

Lucky, N SS 4 1 1 0 .303 Geraldo, M SS 3 1 2 1 .322

Loehr, T 2B 5 0 3 0 .305 Dearden, T LF 4 1 1 0 .372

Proctor, C LF 4 1 2 2 .337 Schwindel, F 1B 3 0 2 1 .374

Carpenter, J 1B 5 0 1 1 .239 Kelly, S PR,RF 0 1 0 0 .242

Dunston Jr., S RF 5 1 2 1 .253 Sisco, C DH 3 0 0 0 .226

Sedio, C 3B 3 0 1 0 .222 McBroom, R 1B,RF 3 1 2 2 .213

Farmer, J CF 3 0 0 0 .205 Gomez, H 3B 4 0 0 0 .304

Howard, G DH 3 0 0 0 .207 Antonini, A C 4 0 1 0 .329

Conley, J C 2 1 0 0 .200 Smith, C CF 4 1 1 1 .273

Castillo, I 2B 4 1 2 0 .259

34 4 10 4 32 6 11 5

Lancaster 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 - 4 10 0

Long Island 3 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 x - 6 11 1

2B--Proctor, C LF (7), Schwindel, F 1B (3), Castillo, I 2B (3). HR--Dunston

Jr., S RF (4), McBroom, R 1B,RF (4), Smith, C CF (1). RBI--Proctor, C LF 2

(21), Carpenter, J 1B (14), Dunston Jr., S RF (9), TOTALS 4 (0), Geraldo,

M SS (8), Schwindel, F 1B (25), McBroom, R 1B,RF 2 (8), Smith, C CF (2),

TOTALS 5 (0). HP--Conley, J C (1). SF--Schwindel, F 1B (1). SB--Sedio, C

3B (1), Geraldo, M SS (3), Castillo, I 2B (1). CS--Loehr, T 2B (1).

E--Geraldo, M SS (6).

LOB--Lancaster 11, Long Island 6. DP--H. Gomez(3B) - R. McBroom(1B), A.

Antonini(C) - I. Castillo(2B), H. Gomez(3B) - F. Schwindel(1B), T.

Loehr(2B) - N. Lucky(SS) - J. Carpenter(1B), T. Loehr(2B) - N. Lucky(SS) -

J. Carpenter(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lancaster

Walker, C (L,0-1) 6.0 10 5 5 3 3 2 6.97

Johnson, K 1.0 1 1 1 0 0 0 6.23

Hoyt, J 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8.38

8 11 6 6 3 3 2

Long Island

Marquez, E (W,1-2) 5.0 5 1 1 4 4 1 3.86

Williams, P 1.0 1 0 0 1 2 0 2.45

Bettencourt, T 1.0 2 1 1 0 2 0 4.09

Santos, R 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.00

James, J 0.0 1 2 2 1 0 0 18.00

Seelinger, M (S,5) 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.00

9 10 4 4 7 9 1

WP--Johnson, K (2). HB--James, J (1). SO--Lucky, N 2, Carpenter, J 2,

Dunston Jr., S 2, Farmer, J, Howard, G, Conley, J, Geraldo, M, Dearden, T,

Antonini, A. BB--Lucky, N, Proctor, C, Sedio, C 2, Farmer, J, Howard, G,

Conley, J, Geraldo, M, Sisco, C, McBroom, R. BF--Walker, C 29 (49),

Johnson, K 4 (19), Hoyt, J 3 (47), Marquez, E 22 (83), Williams, P 5 (14),

Bettencourt, T 5 (53), Santos, R 3 (37), James, J 3 (9), Seelinger, M 4

(47). P-S--Walker, C 104-65, Johnson, K 15-9, Hoyt, J 6-5, Marquez, E

93-54, Williams, P 19-10, Bettencourt, T 23-17, Santos, R 14-7, James, J

11-5, Seelinger, M 12-10.

T--3:01. A--4312

Weather: Clear, 77 Degrees

Plate Umpire - Silvio Martinez Jr., Field Umpire #1 - John Grasso, Field Umpire #3 - Eric Carmona

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.