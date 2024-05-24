Ducks Hold off Stormers for Series-Opening Win

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 6-4 on Friday night in the opener of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Frank Schwindel's sacrifice fly to center field and Ryan McBroom's two-run home run to left off Stormers starter Carsie Walker. The Stormers got a run back in the second on Shawon Dunston Jr.'s leadoff solo homer to right field off Ducks starter Emilio Marquez. Chad Smith answered in the fourth by launching his first home run as a Duck, a solo blast to left, restoring the Long Island's three-run lead at 4-1.

A two-out RBI single to center by Manuel Geraldo in the sixth made it 5-1 Ducks. Joseph Carpenter responded with a two-out RBI single of his own to right in the seventh, closing the gap to three. However, Scott Kelly scampered home from third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the frame to make it a 6-2 game.

Chris Proctor trimmed the Ducks lead to 6-4 in the ninth with a two-run single to center. However, Matt Seelinger retired the next three batters in order to preserve the win.

Marquez (1-2) earned the win, tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and four walks while striking out four. Walker (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering five runs on 10 hits and three walks over six innings with three strikeouts. Seelinger collected his fifth save with a scoreless ninth, working around a hit and striking out one.

McBroom led the Flock offensively with two hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk. Geraldo added two hits, an RBI, a run and a walk.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their four-game set on Saturday with a day/night doubleheader. First pitch for game one, which will be a seven inning game, is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Bark in the Park, and fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game with them. CLICK HERE for more information. Right-hander Charlie Neuweiler (0-1, 9.22) gets the nod for the Flock against a Stormers starter to be determined.

Game time for the nightcap, which will be a nine inning game, is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. It's also a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday! During the game, one lucky fan will win two round trip tickets on Breeze Airways to any of their six non-stop destinations from MacArthur Airport. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (0-1, 6.94) toes the rubber for the Long Island against Lancaster righty Jack Labosky (1-0, 2.25).

Tickets for the twin bill, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX . Those unable to make the games can follow all the action live on FloBaseball .

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time . For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

