Rixon Wingrove's Contract Purchased by Minnesota Twins

May 24, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that first baseman/outfielder Rixon Wingrove's contract has been purchased by the Minnesota Twins organization. He will report to the team's Single-A affiliate, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, in Florida.

"We'd like to congratulate Rixon on this well-earned opportunity," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He's been very versatile for us and has performed well offensively. We wish him the best of luck with the Twins."

Wingrove played in 18 games for the Ducks. He posted a .305 batting average with three home runs, nine RBIs, 13 runs, 18 hits, four doubles, 10 walks, a .406 on-base percentage and a .931 OPS. After going 0-for-4 on Opening Day, the Australia native reached base safely in each of his next 16 games with an at-bat, good for the longest on-base streak by a Duck this season and seventh-longest in the Atlantic League this season. He also put together a 10-game hitting streak from April 28-May 12, good for the longest hitting streak by a Duck this season.

The 24-year-old spent the first five seasons of his professional career in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. In 348 games, he totaled 45 home runs, 193 RBIs, 50 runs, 288 hits, 63 doubles, seven triples and 137 walks. He launched 10 or more homers in each of the past three seasons, including a career-high 16 in 2023 combined between High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading. The lefty hitter was also named a Florida Complex League Post-Season All-Star in 2019 after batting .298 and posting an .874 OPS in 48 games.

Wingrove becomes the fifth member of the 2024 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league, matching the team's total from all of 2023. He joins right-handed pitchers Tyler Zuber (Tampa Bay Rays, May 13), Chris Ellis (Arizona Diamondbacks, April 25), Dan Straily (Chicago Cubs, April 25) and Raynel Espinal (Rieleros de Aguascalientes, April 15). Since beginning play in 2000, the Ducks have had 30 players reach the Major League level after joining Long Island, and 112 have had their contract purchased. CLICK HERE to see the full list of Ducks players who have gone on to MLB.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2024

Rixon Wingrove's Contract Purchased by Minnesota Twins - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.