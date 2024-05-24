High Point Rockers Top Charleston Dirty Birds, 6-1

CHARLESTON, WV - The High Point Rockers tallied three runs in the fifth inning to help secure a 6-1 victory in the opener of the series against the Charleston Dirty Birds. The win gives High Point its fourth straight victory over Charleston, and fifth overall.

The scoring got started in the second frame when Ben Aklinski smacked a liner up the middle to bring home Ryan Grotjohn and lift High Point to a 1-0 lead. The Dirty Birds were quick to respond in the bottom of the frame, however, after Rusber Estrada yanked a base hit to the left field corner that evened the score 1-1.

A pair of innings later in the fourth, High Point struck again thanks to a passed ball that allowed Grotjohn to scamper home and give the Rockers a 2-1 lead. From there, the Rockers were in command to the finish line, scoring the game's final four runs.

In the fifth, a pair of base hits from Colin Moran and Evan Edwards set up Brian Parreira who squibbed a grounder back to the mound. The throw to first from Charleston pitcher Gerald Ogando sailed out of play and allowed Moran to cross the plate. Then, D.J. Burt stepped to the plate and laced a base hit to right field that plated two more Rocker runs and lifted the score to 5-1.

High Point starter Jonah Scolaro was marvelous once again, spinning six innings allowing just a single run, which was unearned. He also scattered just four hits and fanned a pair of Dirty Birds hitters. The bullpen combined for three shutout innings the rest of the way, as High Point added one more tally for good measure in the top of the ninth and took game one of the series by a 6-1 final.

Game Two of the series is slated for 6:35 on Saturday. Ryan Weiss will get the start for High Point, opposed by Alex Mack for Charleston.

