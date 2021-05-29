One and Done ... 'Hounds Win, 4-1

Two pitches ... and one "hustle double" ... into the game Saturday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark, Frisco had a runner in scoring position and no outs. Bubba Thompson turned a leadoff single into a double and would score moments later to give the RoughRiders a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. From there, RockHounds pitching and defense said, "that's all you're gonna get."

Five pitchers combined to scatter six hits and Marty Bechina triggered the offense as the RockHounds defeated the RoughRiders, 4-1, in front of a fireworks night crowd of more than four thousand (4,184) at Rocky Town.

After Texas Rangers prospect Hans Crouse walked Mickey McDonald and Collin Theroux with two out in the second, Bechina lined a single to left field (the only hit Crouse allowed), scoring McDonald to tie the game. In the fifth, Marty laced an opposite-field triple into the right field corner and scored the go-ahead (and eventual winning) run on Chase Calabuig's fly ball to deep center field.

Chase Cohen pitched 3â  scoreless innings for the win (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) with Zach Erwin (two innings, hold), Aaron Brown (eighth inning, hold) and Zach Jackson (ninth inning, save) finishing the job.

Jackson, uncharacteristically, walked the leadoff batter in the ninth but third baseman Jonah Bride turned Matt Whatley's potential base hit into a tremendous, around the horn double play. Jackson then slammed the door, striking out Trace Loehr to end the game.

Bechina went 2-for-3 (with the triple), driving in the first run and scoring the second, with Kyle McCann driving in the last two runs. Logan Davidson (1-for-3, two runs, walk, stolen base) and Jeremy Eierman (1-for-3, walk) contributed at the dish and were tremendous at second base and shortstop, respectively.

The RockHounds have won two-in-a-row over Frisco to climb to within 2Â½ games of the division-leading RoughRiders in the Double-A Central South Division. The 'Hounds lead the (six-game) series, 3-2, entering Sunday afternoon's finale (2:00).

Kibbles & Bits

Through his first three appearances, all in relief, Chase Cohen had an earned run average of 12.00. In his last four outings (three starts and Saturday's extended stint out of the bullpen), the right-hander has pitched 13 scoreless innings, allowing nine hits and two walks while striking out 15 batters. And that 12.00 ERA? It's now down to 2.25 for the season.

Kibbles & Bits - RockHounds Alums Are Part of History

The odds on this are beyond astronomical ... and truly amazing. On Saturday, the Minnesota Twins scored the two millionth run in Major League Baseball history.

The player who scored the run was former RockHound Josh Donaldson (2009) and the player who drove IN the run was Nelson Cruz, another former RockHound (2004). Think about that ... the two millionth run in Major League Baseball history was scored by ... and driven in by ... former RockHounds.

Next Game: Sunday, May 30 ... Family Day & Ice Cream Sunday

RockHounds vs. Frisco RoughRiders ... First Pitch at 2:00.

Probable Starters

FRI A.J. Alexy (RH, 1-0, 1.13)

RH Jared Koenig (RH, 1-0, 1.15)

Monday is a league-wide off day (all series in 2021 are Tuesday-Sunday).

The Corpus Christi Hooks then come to Momentum Bank Ballpark for a six-game series as the homestand continues!

That means one more Thirsty Thursday, one more Saturday night fireworks shows plus Kids Jersey Night (Friday, June 4).

