Tulsa Wins Fourth Straight against Arkansas

North Little Rock, AR - The Tulsa Drillers took advantage of missed opportunities from the Arkansas Travelers Saturday night as the Travs left 12 runners on base and went 1-18 with runners in scoring position. The Drillers also used two home runs to help secure the 5-2 victory.

Donovan Casey had another stellar night at the plate going 2-4 and reaching base three time.

In the second inning, Jacob Amaya hit his fifth homer of the year, a two-run shot to put the Drillers up 2-0.

In the next half inning, two walks put two runners on for Arkansas, and it proved costly as David Masters brought both runners in with a double to bring the score to 2-2.

Tulsa took the lead back in the fifth. A walk and a single put two Drillers on base, and Carlos Rincon drove in Michael Busch to give Tulsa a 3-2 lead.

The Drillers added two more insurance runs in the seventh. Kody Hoese brought the first run with a sacrifice fly, and Rincon added a second run with his fifth home run of the season, making the score 5-2.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

With his hits tonight, Casey raised his average to .322 and continues to lead the Double A Central in hits with 29.

Tonight was the 10th multi-home run game of the season for the Drillers.

Bryan Warzek picked up his third win this season, pitching 2.2 relief innings.

Cyrillo Watson picked up his first save as a Driller.

The Drillers pitching staff has been on lockdown with runners on as Arkansas has gone 2-57 at the plate with runners in scoring position this series.

With the win, Tulsa is now tied with Wichita for first place in the Double A Central North.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will conclude their series against the Travelers with the sixth and final game in Little Rock.

Tulsa at Arkansas, Sunday, May 30, 2:10 PM at Dickey-Stephens Park. Tulsa LHP John Rooney (0-1, 6.39 ERA) versus Arkansas RHP Tyler Herb (1-1, 0.75 ERA).

