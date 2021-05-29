Tulsa Wins Fourth Straight against Arkansas
May 29, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - The Tulsa Drillers took advantage of missed opportunities from the Arkansas Travelers Saturday night as the Travs left 12 runners on base and went 1-18 with runners in scoring position. The Drillers also used two home runs to help secure the 5-2 victory.
Donovan Casey had another stellar night at the plate going 2-4 and reaching base three time.
In the second inning, Jacob Amaya hit his fifth homer of the year, a two-run shot to put the Drillers up 2-0.
In the next half inning, two walks put two runners on for Arkansas, and it proved costly as David Masters brought both runners in with a double to bring the score to 2-2.
Tulsa took the lead back in the fifth. A walk and a single put two Drillers on base, and Carlos Rincon drove in Michael Busch to give Tulsa a 3-2 lead.
The Drillers added two more insurance runs in the seventh. Kody Hoese brought the first run with a sacrifice fly, and Rincon added a second run with his fifth home run of the season, making the score 5-2.
THE HIGHLIGHTS
With his hits tonight, Casey raised his average to .322 and continues to lead the Double A Central in hits with 29.
Tonight was the 10th multi-home run game of the season for the Drillers.
Bryan Warzek picked up his third win this season, pitching 2.2 relief innings.
Cyrillo Watson picked up his first save as a Driller.
The Drillers pitching staff has been on lockdown with runners on as Arkansas has gone 2-57 at the plate with runners in scoring position this series.
With the win, Tulsa is now tied with Wichita for first place in the Double A Central North.
UP NEXT
The Drillers will conclude their series against the Travelers with the sixth and final game in Little Rock.
Tulsa at Arkansas, Sunday, May 30, 2:10 PM at Dickey-Stephens Park. Tulsa LHP John Rooney (0-1, 6.39 ERA) versus Arkansas RHP Tyler Herb (1-1, 0.75 ERA).
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...
Double-A Central League Stories from May 29, 2021
- One and Done ... 'Hounds Win, 4-1 - Midland RockHounds
- Missions Steal 8 Bases During Saturday Night Win - San Antonio Missions
- Tulsa Wins Fourth Straight against Arkansas - Tulsa Drillers
- Blue Ghosts Overpower Sod Poodles, 9-2 - Corpus Christi Hooks
- A Surge Walkoff - Wichita Wind Surge
- Offense Falters in Loss to Midland - Frisco RoughRiders
- Naturals Pitchers Hold Missions to Three Hits in Split Doubleheader - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- 'Hounds Win Despite Interruptions - Midland RockHounds
- Three Homers Not Enough to Overcome Tulsa - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.