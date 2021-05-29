Missions Steal 8 Bases During Saturday Night Win

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions clinched a series victory against Northwest Arkansas after a 6-2 victory Saturday night. The Missions swiped eight bags during the ballgame.

The Missions offense got things started right away in the top of the first inning. Michael drove in the first run of the game with an RBI double. Eguy Rosario followed that up with an RBI single. Finally, Jack Suwinski drove in a run with an RBI single. The Missions led 3-0.

The Naturals tried to answer in the bottom of the first inning. Missions' starter Caleb Boushley was able to pitch out of a jam. He had the bases loaded with one out, and struck out the next batter, and retired the last batter to keep the runs off the board.

In the top of the third inning, Suwinski improved the lead to 4-0 with another RBI single. Suwinski was involved in another scoring play in the top of the fifth inning. On a double steal, Suwinski stole third and then scored on a throwing error from Naturals' catcher MJ Melendez. This made it a 5-0 game.

Missions' starter Caleb Boushley put together his third consecutive stellar outing. He has now thrown 13 consecutive scoreless innings, a new season-high for Missions' pitching. He picked up his first win of the year.

The Naturals attempted a late comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning. Against reliever Tom Cosgrove, Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto each launched solo home runs to cut the lead to 5-2.

San Antonio sealed the deal in the ninth inning with more sloppy fielding from Northwest Arkansas. Rosario stole third base, then scored on a throwing error from Melendez. The Naturals had five errors in the game.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 11-12 on the season

- Eguy Rosario (#17 Padres prospect): 2-5, 2 R, 3 SB, RBI, K

- Esteury Ruiz (#30 Padres prospect): 0-3, 3 SB, 2 R, BB, K

- Caleb Boushley: 13 consecutive scoreless innings pitched

- Eight stolen bases for the Missions, Ruiz and Rosario each had 3

The Missions will wrap-up their six-game road series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sundday, May 30th. Left-hander Osvaldo Hernandez (0-1, 6.43) will start for San Antonio against left-hander Austin Cox (0-0, 0.00). First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 119th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

