Naturals Pitchers Hold Missions to Three Hits in Split Doubleheader

May 29, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Four Northwest Arkansas Naturals pitchers combined to hold the San Antonio Missions to four hits across Friday's two seven-inning games, as the Naturals split the doubleheader with the Missions, 3-2 and 6-0.

In the second game, Jonathan Heasley (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect) came one strike away from throwing a seven-inning no-hitter. The right-hander finished the evening with 6.2 innings of one-hit baseball while striking out three, only surrendering a bloop hit to left to San Antonio's catcher with two strikes and two outs in the seventh inning.

Robert Garcia relieved Heasley and recorded the final out with a strikeout.

In the first game, Alec Marsh (MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Royals' prospect) pitched 5.0 innings and only allowed two hits, while striking out seven. Both hits, however, were home runs, and the Naturals could only muster two runs offensively.

Despite the loss, Rudy Martin shined at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a two-run single in the fifth.

In the nightcap victory, Freddy Fermin was the star at the plate, going 2-for-4 with four runs batted in, after clubbing a three-run homer in the first and connecting for an RBI single in the third.

Clay Dungan contributed a three-hit effort, doubling and scoring in the first and doubling home two runs in the fourth inning.

Back to an even .500 record at 10-10, the Naturals will continue their series with the Missions, preparing for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch Saturday night. The first 750 fans receive a Whit Merrifield bobblehead, courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. as gates open at 4:30 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark.

