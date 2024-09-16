Omaha Acquires Dillard from Sioux Falls

September 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League have received forward Grant Dillard from the Sioux Falls Stampede in exchange for a 2025 11th Round USHL Phase II Draft Pick. Welcome to Omaha, Grant!

