Hawks Announce 2024/25 Advocacy Nights

September 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Slumberland Furniture, KCNZ 1650-AM The Fan, and the Waterloo Black Hawks will work together on a new partnership to help charitable causes in the Cedar Valley, the team announced Monday.

The effort will focus on three Slumberland Advocacy Nights. By using a special promotional code, fans who order seats from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com will see a portion of their ticket price donated to the designated charity. All in attendance on those Advocacy Nights will also have an opportunity to learn more about the cause and engage with group representatives on Young Arena's concourse.

"Slumberland and The Fan have both been consistently committed to improving our community, just like the Black Hawks," said Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "Our organization looks forward to working with them in this new effort."

The first designated Slumberland Advocacy Night will be on Saturday, November 23rd versus the Lincoln Stars at 6:05 p.m. Fans can help the Cedar Bend Humane Society with their ticket purchase. To do so, visit the Black Hawks' ticket site, select November 23rd, and enter the code " Humane ." Five dollars from each of those tickets will be earmarked for the Humane Society and their P.E.T.S. mission. CBHS is committed to P lace animals in lifelong, loving homes, E ducate on the issues of humane care, T each responsible pet ownership, and S helter the stray, neglected, and unwanted.

Other Slumberland Advocacy Nights are scheduled for Friday, January 17th (Magical Mix Kids) and Friday, April 11th (Allen Child Protective Center). A new promotional code for each of those games will be released leading up to those game dates.

The Black Hawks open the 2024/25 United States Hockey League season on Saturday against the Chicago Steel as part of the 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic. Waterloo's first regular season home game will be on Saturday, September 28th versus the Des Moines Buccaneers at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2024

Hawks Announce 2024/25 Advocacy Nights - Waterloo Black Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.