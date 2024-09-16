Fargo Force Announce Trio of Trades

September 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force have added to their lineup for the upcoming season acquiring forward Jordan Ronn from the Sioux City Musketeers, forward Eero Butella from the Waterloo BlackHawks and Defenseman Drew Mackie from the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Ronn, a 2005 born forward from Champlin Park, MN will join the Force after playing 7 games for the Musketeers during the 2023-24 season. In those 7 games he tallied 1 goal and 4 assists for 5 total points. During the 2022-23 season Ronn served as Captain for Champlin Park High putting up 23 goals and 44 assists for 67 points in 27 games. Following his junior hockey career Ronn is committed to play D1 College Hockey at Minnesota State University (Mankato).

The deal to acquire Ronn from the Musketeers involves a Phase 2, 7th round pick heading to Sioux City.

Butella played 58 games for the BlackHawks during the 2023-24 season where he tallied 4 goals and 6 assists for 10 total points. The 6'4, Chicago native has also played for the USNTDP & spent his youth hockey career with the Chicago Mission. Following his junior hockey career Butella is committed to play D1 College Hockey for Northeastern University

The deal to acquire Butella from the BlackHawks involves a Phase 1, 6th round pick coming to Fargo and Forward, Sam Huck, as well as a Phase 1, 4th round pick going to Waterloo.

Drew Mackie, a 6'0 defenseman from Anchorage, AK will join the Force for his second season of junior hockey after playing 56 games with the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL last year. While with the Wings he tallied 4 goals and 23 assists for 27 total points. Mackie was selected by the Lumberjacks with the 13th overall pick in Phase II of the 2024 USHL Draft. Prior to his time in Aberdeen he played 200+ games at Shuttuck St. Mary's. Following his junior hockey career Mackie is committed to play D1 College Hockey at the University of Notre Dame.

The deal to acquire Mackie from the Lumberjacks involves a Phase 1, 5th round pick heading to Muskegon.

The Fargo Force Home Opener is on Friday, September 27th at 7:05pm. Join us for a one-of-a-kind Championship Ceremony as the Force prepare to raise 4 new banners (Anderson Cup Champions, Western Conference Champions, Clark Cup Champions, Organization of the Year)! Check out the Force social media and fargoforce.com for the full 2024-25 Promotional Schedule!

