Jet Kwajah Commits to Penn State

September 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols organization would like to congratulate Jet Kwajah on his commitment to Penn State, which he announced on Saturday.

Kwajah was tendered by Madison in March and is entering his first season with the Capitols. He is a 2008-born, right shot defenseman hailing from Hamilton, Ontario, and played during the 2023-24 season with the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 AAA in the GTHL.

He will join former Capitols forward Andrew Kuzma with Penn State.

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content as the team gears up for an exhilarating season ahead.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.