Musketeers Make a Couple of Trades Ahead of Fall Classic

September 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have announced the following trades. The Musketeers have traded forward, Jordan Ronn, to the Fargo Force in exchange for a 2025, Phase II, 7th round draft pick and a conditional pick. And the Musketeers have traded a 2025 Phase II 7th round draft pick to the Sioux Falls Stampede in exchange for defenseman Jacob Delaney.

Jordan Ronn appeared in seven games for the Musketeers during the 2023-24 season. He had a goal and four assists before a knee injury ended his season. The Minnesota State commit, appeared in one pre-season game for the Musketeers in 2024.

Ronn was the captain for Champlin Park High in 2022-23 and also played in eight games for the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL. He was selected by the Musketeers 6th overall in the 2023 Phase II draft.

In joining the Musketeers, Jacob Delaney will have played for three USHL franchises. Last season the blue liner suited up for the Waterloo Black Hawks and the Sioux Falls Stampede. The Glen Elyn, Illinois native took part in 40 games, and accrued twelve points through five goals and seven assists.

The 6'2", 188 pound defenseman is now one of four Musketeers who is committed to the University of Miami, Ohio.

The Musketeers open up their regular season this Wednesday night at 6:00 pm when they kick off the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. And face the Youngstown Phantoms the following day at 2:00 pm.

