Olivier Archambault Is Back with the Americans for 20-21

Allen Americans forward Olivier Archambault

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life are proud to announce the team has signed forward Olivier Archambault to a contract for 2020-21.

Olivier Archambault Is a former 4th round draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-0 and 190-pound forward first joined Allen in the 17-18 season scoring 31 points in just 19 games (13 goals and 18 assists).

Oliver (Archambault) was one of the top skilled players to play in Allen last season," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "When he signed with us last year, he was coming off a season of injuries, but was his old self as the season ended. I expect him to be one of the league's best players to start the season."

Following his time with Allen, he had stops in Syracuse and San Jose in the American Hockey League before returning to Allen last season. He had 54 points in just 47 games. He finished last year third on the team in scoring, one point behind Alex Breton (55).

He's joined up front this season by forwards; Spencer Asuchak, Josh Lammon, Corey Durocher, Colton Heffley and Jared VanWormer.

The Allen Americans will begin their 12th year of professional hockey this season. The schedule will be announced later this fall.

