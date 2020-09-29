Grizzlies Sign Christian Horn for Upcoming Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Christian Horn for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Horn has appeared in 144 ECHL games in his career with Rapid City, South Carolina, Norfolk and Indy. He has 32 goals and 46 assists in his time in this league. Horn has played in 21 games this season, 16 with Norfolk and 5 with Indy. He had a total of 5 goals and 5 assists last season with 3 different clubs.

Horn was originally acquired by the Grizzlies in a trade with the Indy Fuel on March 5th, 2020 for future considerations. He scored a goal in his Grizzlies debut on March 7, 2020 at Rapid City in a 7-4 win.

