EDMONTON, Ab. - Tampa Bay Lightning forward Carter Verhaeghe (VURR-hay-ghee) became the second former Kansas City Maverick to win the Stanley Cup. Verhaeghe, a 25-year-old from Toronto, Ontario, appeared in eight playoff games this postseason, tallying two assists. He was the first former Maverick to appear in a Stanley Cup Final game, playing in Game Two of the finals.

Verhaeghe will be the first former Maverick to have his name engraved in the Stanley Cup. Former Mavericks goaltender Ville Husso was on the St. Louis Blues 2019 Stanley Cup roster, but his name is not on the Stanley Cup as he did not meet the requirements as he did not appear in any postseason games.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for our player development," Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen said, "Congratulations to Carter, Jeff Vinik, Julien BriseBois and Jon Cooper on a fantastic season and even better comeback story."

