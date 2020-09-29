Experienced Defenseman Dalton Thrower Returns to IceMen

Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Dalton Thrower

(Jacksonville IceMen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Dalton Thrower for the 2020-2021 season.

Thrower, 26, returns for his second season in Jacksonville where he logged eight points (3g, 5a) with 73 penalty minutes in 35 games played last season.

Thrower was acquired by the Icemen in July of 2019 from the Allen Americans. The 6-1, 203-pound blueliner totaled 26 points (3g, 23a), with 190 penalty minutes in two seasons with Allen from 2017-2019. Thrower also played three additional ECHL seasons with the Brampton Beast (2014-2017), collecting 12 points (4g, 8a) and 212 penalty minutes.

Thrower made nine American Hockey League (AHL) appearances with the St. John's IceCaps during the 2015-16 season. The North Vancouver, BC native was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second-round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Thrower joins fellow defensemen Jacob Cederholm, Kevin McKernan and Jarod Hilderman along with forwards Wacey Rabbit, Brendan Warren, Abbot Girduckis, Adam Dauda, Ian McKinnon, Nathan Perkovich and Cameron Critchlow as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2020-21 season.

Icemen season ticket memberships (full & partial season plans) for the 2020-21 season are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.

