Everblades Add Defenseman Theo Calvas to 2020-21 Roster

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced Monday the re-signing of defenseman Theo Calvas for the 2020-21 season.

Calvas, 22, returns to the Blades after finishing up the 2019-20 season, recording one assist and a +3 rating in four games. A native of Southfield, Michigan, Calvas enters his second professional season. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound blueliner has also skated in the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers, Allen Americans and Toledo Walleye.

"Theo Calvas played just a few games for us before the season was cut short," Ralph said. "He impressed us with his size, competition level, and potential. Coming into his second year professionally, we expect Theo to make a big leap in his development and to be a physical presence for us."

Before jumping to the professional ranks towards the end of the 2018-19 season, Calvas played four years in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In his final junior season, the defenseman notched 21 points (3g-18a) in 61 games with the North Bay Battalion.

Calvas is the 16th player and sixth defenseman to agree to terms with Florida for the upcoming season.

The Everblades begin the 2020-21 campaign in December.

