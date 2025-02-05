Oke Stops 37, Chernyshov Scores Twice as Spirit Beat Spitfires in Windsor

February 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Windsor Spitfires 6-3 on Wednesday, February 5th. Michael Misa and Igor Chernyshov both scored twice in the win. Andrew Oke was the starting netminder for Saginaw recording 37 saves on 40 shots. Carter Froggett got the start in net for Windsor tallying 11 saves on 15 shots. Joey Costanzo replaced Froggett in net and stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced.

At 5:08 of the first period, the Spirit got on the board first as Graydon Jones sent a shot from the blueline and Calem Mangone buried the rebound. Jones and Carson Harmer picked up the assists as Saginaw took a 1-0 lead.

Just 1:34 later, Liam Greentree responded as he fired a shot past Oke which tied the game at 1-1. Noah Morneau recorded the assist.

The Spirit took the lead back as Igor Chernyshov sniped a shot over the pad of Froggett from the left faceoff dot. Xander Velliaris and Calem Mangone tallied the assists.

After 1: SAG 2 - 1 WSR (Total Shots: 10 - 14)

Windsor struck first in the second period as Ryan Abraham picked up a loose puck and stick handled to the front of the goal and buried a rebound opportunity. Josef Eichler and Conor Walton were credited with the assists 2:52 into the period.

Saginaw responded as Jacob Cloutier found Carson Harmer right in front of the net and Harmer tapped the puck home. Cloutier and Zayne Parekh got the assists which gave the Spirit a 3-2 lead.

Michael Misa quickly extended Saginaw's lead to 4-2 as he tucked in a pass from Kristian Epperson. He and Igor Chernyshov recorded the assists 7:23 into the second period.

Joey Costanzo replaced Carter Froggett in net for Windsor after Misa's tally.

Igor Chernyshov got his second goal of the game as a shot from Misa squeaked through Costanzo and Chernyshov pushed it into an empty Windsor net. Misa and Calem Mangone picked up the assists while on a man advantage.

The Spitfires had an answer while shorthanded as Wyatt Kennedy scored on breakaway. Cole Davis was credited with the assist which made it a 5-3 game.

After 2: SAG 5 - 3 WSR (2nd Period Shots: 13 - 9 Totals Shots: 23 - 23)

With four seconds left in the game, Michael Misa fired the puck into the empty Windsor net from the Spirit zone to take a 6-3 lead.

FINAL: SAG 6 - 3 WSR (3rd Period Shots: 6 - 17 Total Shots: 29 - 40)

Powerplays: SAG 1/2 WSR 0/3

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (37 Saves / 40 Shots W) WSR Carter Froggett (11 Saves / 15 Shots L) Joey Costanzo (12 Saves / 13 Shots)

Saginaw travels to Brantford on Friday to face the Bulldogs on February 7th. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM.

