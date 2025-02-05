Gens Head to Ottawa to Take on 67's

Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals hit the road to the Nation's Capital to take on a divisional foe the Ottawa 67's in the first half of a home-and-home.

Oshawa is coming off a tough 3-2 shootout loss against their rivals the Peterborough Petes. The Gens remain in a tight fight for both the top spot in the East Division and the Eastern Conference sitting two points back of Kingston and six back of Barrie.

The Ottawa 67's find themselves on the other side of the coin as they are in a three-way race for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Ottawa is currently in the hot seat, one point clear of the North Bay Battalion and seven ahead of the Petes.

Just under a month ago, these two teams played a very similar home-and-home series and it was the Oshawa Generals taking both games, going to Td Place and grabbing a 3-2 win before returning to the TCC for a 6-2 victory.

In the 6-2 win it was all Gens right from the hop as they scored three goals in the first period including Ethan Martin's first goal as a member of the Oshawa Generals.

The Generals got a lone goal in the second period, coming from Calum Ritchie who was able to restore a three-goal lead after the 67's got one back to end the first.

Ottawa opened the scoring in the final frame but it was Colby Barlow coming through and scoring two, putting the game out of reach.

The Generals return to the Tribute Communities Centre on Friday, February 7th for the second half of the home-and-home, get your tickets here.

