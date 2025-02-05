Gens Walk away 8-1 in Matchup against 67's

February 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are taking on the Ottawa 67's in the nation's Capital and came home with a huge 8-1 win.

Ethan Martin rushed in front of the net with five minutes left in the first, securing his second goal with the Gens. Brady Blaseg the Ottawa native, recorded his first point and assist in the regular season as a General, in his hometown.

With a minute left in the period, the 67's were outshot by over 10, and Owen Griffin fired the second goal, and his 9th of the season. Going into the first intermission, the Gens were up two, but the 67's went into the second with a powerplay, which was unsuccessful.

Brooks Rogowski flew out of the penalty box and sniped the puck in making this a three-goal lead. Minutes later, Ethan Toms picked it up on a rebound and recorded his 9th goal of the season.

The 67's changed goalies halfway through the second, but the Gens were still able to generate chances around the net. Late into the period, the Gens received a powerplay opportunity where Luke Torrance was quick to achieve the fifth goal for the Gens.

In the final few minutes of the second, the 67's gave up more penalties out of frustration, but the Gens still walked into the third with a five-zero lead.

In the third, the Gens hoped to keep playing cleanly and led in shots on goal 34 to 7. Andrew Gibson wasted no time, scoring unassisted from the point.

Jacob Oster took to the net in tonight's matchup, and he held strong, blocking any chances the 67's created. Martin and Captain Ben Danford teamed up in front of the net to make it a 7-goal lead, giving Martin his second of the night.

Moments later Matthew Mayich managed to get the puck past Oster putting the 67's on the board. The Gens were not letting anything slide as they continued to battle for the puck along the boards, leading to Griffin netting his second of the night.

As time was winding down the 67's exhausted every last chance they could, but the Gens completed a successful and big 8-1 win.

The Generals will be back at home on Friday, the 7th, to face the 67's again. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m., and tickets are available here.

