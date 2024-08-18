OKC Earns 8-5 Win Over Aviators

Max Muncy broke a tie game with a three-run home run in the seventh inning as part of a late offense surge by the Oklahoma City Baseball Club during an 8-5 win over the Las Vegas Aviators Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The game was light on offense through six innings, with the score even at 2-2. With one out in the seventh inning, Muncy hit a three-run homer out to right field to give Oklahoma City (20-24/60-59) the lead at 5-2. OKC scored three more runs in the eighth inning with a two-run homer by Alan Trejo and RBI single by Kody Hoese. The Aviators (23-20/60-58) scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and trailed, 8-4, entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Las Vegas loaded the bases with one out to bring the tying run to the plate, but the next two batters hit into a sacrifice fly and forceout at second base to end the game. Las Vegas took 1-0 lead in the second inning before Ryan Ward tied the game with a home run in the fourth inning. The Aviators went back in front in the fifth inning, but OKC tied the game in the sixth inning during a double play.

Of Note: -OKC won for the fifth time in six games overall and won four of the first five games in Las Vegas to clinch a win in a six-game series for the first time since taking five of six in Albuquerque May 28-June 2...OKC also has now won six of the last seven games at Las Vegas Ballpark and improved to 11-3 over the last 14 games in Las Vegas.

-Oklahoma City bumped its overall record to 60-59, marking the first time the team has been above .500 since entering play July 21 at 48-47.

-Max Muncy played in the sixth game of his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 2-for-3 with a tie-breaking three-run home run in the seventh inning along with a walk. He played six innings at third base and is now 6-for-21 during the rehab assignment with a home run, double and four RBI.

-Tommy Edman returned to action to continue his Major League Rehab Assignment after a scheduled day off Friday. Edman played the entire game, spending the first four innings in center field and final five innings at shortstop. He had five plate appearances, going 0-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored...Edman has now played in six games with OKC during the rehab assignment, going 5-for-17 with a home run and six walks.

-Chris Taylor played in the second game of his Major League Rehab Assignment as OKC's designated hitter. He went 1-for-3 with two walks across five plate appearances.

-Ryan Ward hit his third homer in the last two games. Ward leads the PCL with 29 home runs, and including a home run hit in the Arizona Complex League during a rehab assignment, his 30 total homers rank third overall in the Minors this season.

-Kody Hoese replaced Muncy in the bottom of the seventh inning and collected a RBI single in his only at-bat. Over four games in the current series, Hoese is 8-for-14 with five extra-base hits and eight RBI...Over his last 11 games with a plate appearance, Hoese is batting .469 (15-for-32) with eight extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

-Oklahoma City hit three more homers Saturday, running the team's total to eight over the last two games and 12 over the first five games of the current series.

