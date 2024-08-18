Rainiers Win Series in Rain-Shortened Contest

August 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (69-50) won their fourth straight game over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (74-44) by a score of 6-2 in a rain-shortened game, Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma was on the board through just the first two batters of the game, as Samad Taylor singled in Ryan Bliss to make it 1-0. A solo home run from Omar Narvaez in the second tied the game, but the Rainiers added from there.

Tyler Locklear crushed his second home run in as many games, a three-run shot to give Tacoma a 4-1 lead, and a wild pitch later in the inning grew the lead to four.

An RBI single from Quincy Hamilton put a second run on the board for the Space Cowboys in the fifth, but again Tacoma answered. This time it was Jason Vosler clubbing a solo home run, his 23rd of the year to make it 6-2.

Rob Kaminsky and Gabe Speier each worked around a hit to throw scoreless innings, as the Rainiers led 6-2 through the top of the seventh. That is when the game was called, as the weather made the field unplayable.

POSTGAME NOTES: With the victory tonight, Tacoma has now won four straight games over the Space Cowboys, earning the series win before playing the finale tomorrow. Tacoma is now 9-2-0 in their 11 series at Cheney Stadium this year. Tyler Locklear and Jason Vosler each hit home runs tonight, giving them each home runs in back-to-back games against Sugar Land. Tacoma stole two more bases tonight, giving them 240 on the year. They are now within 41 stolen bases of tying the modern Pacific Coast League record of 281 set by Albuquerque in 1981.

Tacoma and Sugar Land will play the sixth and final game of their series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 1:35 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

