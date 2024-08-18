Space Cowboys Fall in Rain-Shortened Game

TACOMA, WA - After tying the game up in the second inning, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (74-43, 25-18) were unable to take the lead in a 6-2 defeat to the Tacoma Rainiers (69-50, 26-18) in a seven-inning rain-shortened game on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma struck first in the bottom of the opening frame with a lead-off single and stolen base from Ryan Bliss. Bliss came in to score on an infield single by Samad Taylor and a throwing error, and RHP Rhett Kouba (L, 2-4) loaded the bases with no outs by walking the next two batters. Kouba struck out Jason Vosler and got two first-pitch fly outs to end the frame and escape the jam.

With two outs in the top of the third, Omar Narváez took the 11-pitch of an at bat against RHP Casey Lawrence (W, 9-8) and slammed it over the fence in right field to tie the game up at one. However, after Kouba issued back-to-back walks in the bottom of the third, Tyler Locklear knocked a three-run home run to give the Rainiers a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, with runners on the corners, a wild pitch sent Rhylan Thomas home from third, adding another run for Tacoma.

Quincy Hamilton reduced Sugar Land's deficit to three with an RBI single in the fifth to drive in Narváez from third. In the bottom of the fifth, RHP Misael Tamarez took over for Kouba and surrendered a solo shot to Volser to make it a 6-2 Tacoma lead.

After the top of the seventh, the game entered a rain delay and was ruled official with rain forecasted for the remainer of the evening.

The Space Cowboys look to snap a four-game losing streak against the Rainiers on Sunday afternoon. LHP Colton Gordon is set to take the mound against Rainiers LHP Jhonathan Diaz for a 3:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

