Bees Fall in Series Finale to River Cats
August 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees dropped the series finale against the Sacramento River Cats at Sutter Health Park on Sunday afternoon by a score of 8-4.
Jake Marisnick provided the only offensive bright spot for the Bees, crushing a two-out grand slam in the second inning in response to Sacramento's four-run first inning. The big fly marks Marisnick's 10th home run of the season and the fourth grand slam of his career. The first two grand slams came in the same game on May 30, 2013, with the Jacksonville Suns - now named the Jumbo Shrimp -, mashing one in the seventh inning before tattooing another in the eighth inning. In Sunday's game, Marisnick blasted the first pitch he saw, sending a sweeper from Sacramento starter Tristian Beck over the fence in left field. The Bees' outfielder now ranks fifth on the team in home runs.
The River Cats started the scoring early as Thairo Estrada led off the first inning with a solo home run before four consecutive singles, a double, and a passed ball allowed three additional runs to score. Salt Lake went to work in the ensuing frame, using three singles to load the bases and set up Marisnick to blast a grand slam, tying the game 4-4. The rest of the scoring belonged to the home club as Estrada tacked on another RBI with a run-scoring double in the second inning before Wade Meckler hit a two-run home run to right field in the fourth inning, his first of the season. Sacramento's final run scored in the fifth inning with Jakson Reetz coming across home after a wild pitch.
Carson Seymour (W, 5-9) provided the final five innings of relief for Sacramento, putting up scoreless frames across the board. Salt Lake starter Daniel Davis (L, 7-5) was roughed up for the second-most runs he's allowed this season, giving up seven runs on 11 hits with a pair of home runs. The Bees used five relief arms to close out the remaining 4.2 innings of work.
The Bees return to Salt Lake City this week to face the Round Rock Express, a team they've only seen once this year. Salt Lake traveled to Round Rock on April 23-28 and took two of five games before the series finale was cancelled due to rain. The series opener is slated for Tuesday at Smith's Ballpark with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.
