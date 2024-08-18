Chihuahuas Top Aces, 6-4

August 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas held a one-run lead entering the seventh inning Saturday night but lost to the Reno Aces 6-4 at Southwest University Park. Reno has won the first five games of the series and the Chihuahuas have lost six in a row overall.

Reno's Albert Almora Jr. hit a home run in the top of the first, which was the third consecutive game that the Aces homered in the first inning. All four Chihuahuas runs came in the bottom of the fifth. Brandon Lockridge hit an RBI groundout and José Azocar hit a three-run home run. Azocar's home run was his fourth of the season in Triple-A, and with a 109.3 exit velocity, it was the third-hardest hit home run by a Chihuahuas player this season.

El Paso reliever Omar Cruz struck out seven batters in 3.2 innings Saturday and has struck out 17 batters in 15.1 innings over his last three appearances. Fellow reliever Tom Cosgrove pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his sixth straight scoreless appearance.

Box Score: Gameday: Aces 6, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (08/17/2024) | MiLB.com

Second Half Team Records: Reno (25-18), El Paso (15-29)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno TBA vs. El Paso RHP Nabil Crismatt (2-3, 5.74). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.