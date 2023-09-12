OKC Dodgers Open Final Home Series of Regular Season Tonight

OKLAHOMA CITY - Bring your dog out to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark tonight for Bark in the Park as the Oklahoma City Dodgers open a fun-packed final home series of the regular season against the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m.

Water and relief stations will be available throughout the stadium for your furry companions tonight as the Dodgers and Rainiers begin a six-game series. Owners will need to fill out and turn in a waiver form at the gate in order for their dog to be admitted. The waiver can be filled out in advance at okcdodgers.com or will be available tonight at the ballpark gates.

The series opener is also a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products, while COOP Ale Works draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3.

Other upcoming homestand highlights include:

- Wednesday, Sept. 13 (12:05 p.m.) - First pitch for the final Field Trip Day game of the season is at 12:05 p.m., allowing students to enjoy a fun outing at the ballpark. Groups of 10 of more receive a game ticket, baseball hat and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person.

- Thursday, Sept. 14 (7:05 p.m.) - The Par-Tea Hour offers half price Twisted Teas at the Par-Tea Pad from when gates open at 6 p.m. to the first pitch. Additionally, the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Inning offers half price Twisted Teas during the sixth inning.

- Friday, Sept. 15 (7:05 p.m.) -The Dodgers will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City Friday through Sunday. In addition to players and coaches wearing Cielo Azul jerseys and hats, the gameday environment during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! includes Latin music, colorful and festive concourse decorations, unique entertainment and live performances.

On Friday, members of the OKC Lowrider Community presented by Vintage Carnalas Productions are scheduled to take part in the evening's festivities and dancers from Yumare Folklorico are slated to perform.

Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky" and since 2018, the Dodgers have participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Dodgers T-shirt. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game, presented by OG&E.

Additionally, the winner of the Lewis RV "Going, Going, Gone" weekend trip in a Lewis RV and camping gear package will be announced Friday night.

- Saturday, Sept. 16 (7:05 p.m.) - ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! continues at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and dancers from Yumare Folklorico are scheduled to perform.

Fans are encouraged to help "Pack the Park Blue" for prostate cancer awareness with OU Health. The first 750 fans will receive a stress ball giveaway. The night will feature in-game recognition of local survivors and a festive photo opportunity will be available along the concourse.

Students from the Dodgers MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education will also be featured throughout the game as part of the final MVP Celebration Night of the season. All second-, third- and fourth-grade teachers and classrooms throughout Oklahoma were eligible to participate in the seventh year of the program thanks to partners Devon Energy and Olsson.

- Sunday, Sept. 17 (2:05 p.m.) - ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! continues at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Tickets purchased here for Friday, Saturday and Sunday's ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! games will include a $5 donation to the Latino Community Development Agency. The LCDA's mission is to improve the quality of life in the Latino community through education, leadership, services and advocacy.

Single-game tickets for Dodgers' final regular-season home games - as well as the upcoming best-of-three PCL Championship Series presented by Paycom Sept. 26-28 - are on sale now and range from $12-37. All tickets are digital and available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com/tickets.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

To view the Dodgers' remaining 2023 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

