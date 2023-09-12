Albuquerque Doubles-up on El Paso, 6-3

The El Paso Chihuahuas rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday and brought the potential winning run to the plate but lost to the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-3. It was the opening game of the final Chihuahuas' home series of the 2023 season.

El Paso's runs came on an RBI groundout by Evan Mendoza in the bottom of the fifth inning and a two-run double by Daniel Johnson in the eighth. San Diego Padres player Ji Man Choi was El Paso's designated hitter on MLB Injury Rehab and went 1-for-3 with a walk.

Pinch hitter Jantzen Witte walked in the bottom of the ninth, making the Chihuahuas 4-for-7 with eight walks in pinch-hitting plate appearances this season. The Chihuahuas turned three double plays to tie their season high. Albuquerque's Coco Montes hit his sixth home run in 13 games against El Paso this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 6, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (09/12/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (61-78, 34-30), El Paso (28-36, 60-79)

Next Game: Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Noah Davis (0-4, 4.75) vs. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (7-7, 6.51). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

