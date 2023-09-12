Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at OKC (5:05 PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (72-66, 35-28) @ Oklahoma City Dodgers (84-52, 34-29)

Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 5:05p.m. PT | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark: Oklahoma City, OK

LHP Logan Allen vs. LHP Robbie Erlin

BLISS-TERING PACE: Rainiers middle INF Ryan Bliss has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, during which he's batting .429 (15x35) with three home runs, two doubles and a triple (4 RBI). Bliss has walked 11x in this span, for an OBP of .553; he's slugging .800 for a 1.353 OPS dating to August 31. Bliss is also seven for eight on stolen base attempts since 8/31. He was the lone minor league prospect in Seattle's deadline deal with Arizona, as OF Dominic Canzone and INF Josh Rojas were also traded in exchange for RHP Paul Sewald (on 7/31).

HUMMING ALONG: Tacoma super-utility man Cooper Hummel has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .345 (20x58). Hummel has doubled 7x and hit three homers in this span, while playing first base, left field, and catching. His OPS is 1.036 (.415/.621) over his last 14 starts, with five walks, 10 runs scored and 13 RBI. Hummel is sporting the sixth-highest OBP in the Pacific Coast League overall (.409).

THE REAL DELO: Tacoma OF Zach DeLoach leads the Rainiers with 135 hits (Jake Scheiner, 116) through the first 126 games of his Triple-A debut; he has the third-most hits in the PCL (51 XBH, T-7th). DeLoach's 228 total bases and 29 doubles each rank top-5 in the league, and he's climbed to T-7th in RBI with 81; DeLoach's 20 HR and 81 RBI are both new career-highs (14 HR & 73 RBI at Double-A Arkansas last season).

GET YOUR SCHEIN ON: Tacoma corner INFJake Scheiner leads the PCL in home runs (30), RBI (105, by *9*) and extra-base hits (55). He's second in the league in total bases (234) and third in runs (91). Scheiner is batting .307 (46x150) with runners in scoring position (15 HR). With 12 games remaining, his 105 RBI are already ninth-most in a season for Tacoma, equal his career-high (last season at Double-A), and are the most for the Rainiers since 1997, when Dan Rohrmeier set the franchise record with 120 RBI.

JAKE RHYMES WITH RAKE: Jake Scheiner is homering once every 4.13 games over the first 124 games of his Triple-A debut, has achieved the seventh 30-home run season in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960), and the first since Alex Liddi (30) for the 2011 Rainiers.

SEVY TIME: Rainiers catcher Pedro Severino batted .362 in August (16 GP), and is batting .315 (28x89) over his last 25 games, dating to July 19. He has 12 extra-base hits in this span (seven doubles, five homers), with a .913 OPS (.351/.562) and 20 RBI. Severino has homered in three of his last eight games played.

MAYBE TAKE A PITCH: The Rainiers lead all of Triple-A in walks drawn *by 39* with 775 (5.62 BB/game); Reno is a distant second with 736 walks. Jake Scheiner (2nd, 81 BB), Zach DeLoach (3rd, 80 BB) and Cooper Hummel (7th, 75 BB) are all atop the PCL free pass leaderboard.

GOTTA BE IN IT TO WIN IT: The Rainiers (35-28, second half) enter today's action 2.5 games out of the PCL's second playoff spot, behind Round Rock and Las Vegas, both 38-26 and playing one another this week (at Round Rock). Reno (35-28) is even with Tacoma, and opens a homestand against Salt Lake tonight. The Rainiers end the regular season with six games at home against Round Rock (September 19-24).

LOGAN > JOSH?: The Rainiers are 5-2 when lefty Logan S. Allen starts this season; he's 3-1 with a 4.36 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 33.0 IP since joining Tacoma's rotation.

RILED UP: Over 22.1 IP (21 G) since July 5, Rainiers RHP Riley O'Brien is holding PCL hitters to a .177 BAA with eight saves. O'Brien has struck out 37 batters during this span, walking only six (14 H) for a WHIP of 0.90 dating to 7/5 (5 ER, 2.01 ERA). His ERA was 0.90 in August (10 G, 10.0 IP, 1 ER, 16 K, 0.70 WHIP, .118 BAA).

BLISSFUL SPEED: Tacoma leads the PCL in stolen bases, with 195 (El Paso, 190), second to only Omaha (213) at Triple-A. Last season, Tacoma led the level (by 13) with a franchise record 205 steals. Cooper Hummel (26 SB, 5 CS, 83.9%) has the eighth-most swipes in the PCL.

INF Ryan Bliss (16 SB) has stolen 51 bases at all levels this season, between Double-A Amarillo, Reno and Tacoma (acq. in 7/31 trade with AZ).

RISP-Y BUSINESS: Tacoma has hit the third-most homers in Triple-A with runners on base, at 97 (Iowa, 99 and Las Vegas, 106). With runners in scoring position, Tacoma has the third-highest OPS at Triple-A, .884 (Reno and Iowa are 1-2).

UNI-WATCH: The 2023 Tacoma Rainiers have the following record by uniform top...Rainiers Red (18-24), Home White (20-12), Road Grey (5-3), Navy (16-18), 1960 Fauxback (4-6), La Familia de Tacoma (5-0), Special Auction (4-3).

