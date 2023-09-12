Five-Run Inning Pushes Aviators over Express on Tuesday

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (38-26 | 82-56) were victim to a five-run inning that led to the Las Vegas Aviators (38-26 | 72-66) claiming a 6-5 win on Tuesday afternoon at Dell Diamond. The two teams are now tied for first place in the Pacific Coast League second-half standings.

Express reliever RHP Chase Lee (3-4, 3.98) was tagged with the loss after being credited with five runs on four hits without recording an out. Aviators reliever RHP Chase Cohen (5-1, 7.96) got the win thanks to a 2.0-inning outing that saw one run, one hit and three strikeouts. Las Vegas RHP Tayler Scott earned the day's save with a shutout ninth inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to two home runs. CF J.P. Martinez launched a solo home run before SS Davis Wendzel went yard to bring home 2B Justin Foscue.

Martinez hit his second home run of the day to lead off the third inning and give the Express a 4-0 advantage.

Las Vegas 3B Jonah Bride hit a solo home run for the Aviators in the fourth inning to trim the lead to 4-3.

The Aviators took over for a 6-4 lead in the eighth inning. A combination of five singles, one hit batter and one sacrifice fly helped Las Vegas plate five runs in the frame.

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim hit the team's fourth home run of the game in the eighth and brought the E-Train within one run. Arias knocked a single in the ninth, but Round Rock couldn't bring him in and fell 6-5.

E-Train Excerpts:

The last time that Round Rock hit four home runs was on July 2 at Las Vegas. The Express went on to win that contest over the Aviators 13-2. Tuesday afternoon was just the fourth time this season that the E-Train has hit four home runs in a single game this season.

Express SS Davis Wendzel is now three home runs away from reaching the 30-homer mark after hitting one on Tuesday. Wendzel would become the first E-Train batter to reach 30 home runs since OF Kyle Tucker in 2019.

In his first game back from being optioned, CF J.P. Martinez hit 2-for-4 with two home runs on Tuesday.

Next up: Round Rock and Las Vegas will play game two at Dell Diamond on Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Aviators RHP Chad Patrick (0-2, 7.56) is slated to make the start up against Express RHP Matt Bush (1-0, 5.40).

