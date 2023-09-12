Aces Announce the Return of the Reno Silver Sox in 2024

RENO, Nev. - Following a 32-year hiatus, a fabric woven within the Northern Nevada community returns to life as the Reno Silver Sox are set to make their triumphant homecoming during select games at Greater Nevada Field throughout the 2024 season, as announced by the Reno Aces on Tuesday.

During these select home games, the Aces will don the Silver Sox's signature silver and blue v-neck jerseys, custom hats, and throwback-themed promotions will round out the experience. The Silver Sox schedule will be announced closer to next season's Reno Aces home opener on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

"Professional baseball has been a part of Reno's history for over half a century, and the Silver Sox played an integral role which brought countless experiences to all that saw them play," said Reno Aces General Manager & COO Chris Phillips. "We are excited to see this project come to fruition, reignite those memories, and allow the community to share their Silver Sox stories while providing an opportunity for the next generation of Reno baseball fans to create their own."

The Silver Sox began Reno's professional baseball story in 1947 before making their long-standing residency as a member of the California League starting in 1955. A four-time California League champion, Reno is the only franchise to win back-to-back championships twice in league history.

From 1955 to 1992, the Silver Sox had 20 MLB All-Stars play for the club, along with three players elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame: Roberto Alomar, Bobby Cox, and Dennis Eckersley.

