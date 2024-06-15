Oilers Surge Past Storm

June 15, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, turned the momentum in the second quarter of the game and cruised to a 55-41 victory, sweeping Sioux Falls in the regular season.

The Storm opened the scoring via the first drive of the game on a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Draysean Hudson to make it 7-0 with 12:44 in the first. Tulsa responded with a 2-yard passing touchdown to *Alexis Rosario* with 10:19 to go in the opening quarter, making it 7-7. KeShawn Williams punched in a 7-yard rushing score for Sioux Falls to put the Storm back up 14-7 with 7:17 remaining in the first quarter. Tulsa's *Joshua Crockett* picked up his first touchdown of the day thanks to a 15-yard catch and score with 5:12 to go in the first frame, pushing the game to a tie at 14-14. Williams for the Storm recorded another rushing touchdown to conclude the first quarter scoring on a 3-yard carry to go up 21-14 with 2:48 to go in quarter one.

Tulsa outscored Sioux Falls 17-0 in the second frame. Rosario picked up a 13-yard catch for a touchdown with 12:36 to go in the half, followed by the first field goal of the day by *Michael Hall* in the fashion of a 21-yard kick through the uprights to make it 24-21 Oilers with 3:56 to go in the quarter. After a fumble recovery by *Tre Smalls*, Tulsa marched down and scored on a 11-yard receiving score by *Jarrod Ware Jr*. with 0:54 left in the half to make it 31-21 Tulsa.

*Jonathan Nance* started the second half with a 12-yard receiving touchdown to make the Oilers cushion 38-21 with 13:41 to go in the third. After another Hudson touchdown for Sioux Falls, Nance would respond with an 8-yard catch and score for his second of the day to make it 45-28 Oilers while 7:29 remained in the third frame. Williams forced himself in the endzone again for the Storm to make it 45-35 and then with 0:39 to go in the third quarter, Crockett for Tulsa snagged a 7-yard pass for a touchdown to make the game 52-35, Oilers.

The Storm made it a 52-41 game on another Hudson touchdown but Hall would tack on his second field goal of the game, this time from 31 yards to bring the game's final score to 55-41 Tulsa.

Tulsa will head on the road for the final time on Saturday, June 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT to face the Iowa Barnstormers at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

