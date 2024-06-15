Preview: Fighters vs. Sugar Skulls

June 15, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Frisco Fighters News Release







Frisco, TX - The Fighters face off in Week 14 against the Tucson Sugar Skulls in a match up on the road. The Fighters are led by head coach Andre Coles who looks to make a championship run in his first season as a head coach.

PAST MEETUPS - FIGHTERS V SUGAR SKULLS This will be the second time the Fighters and Sugar Skulls face off with the last outing ending in a Fighters win [56-34].

PLAYERS TO WATCH

A player to keep an eye on this week, as well as most weeks, is Quarterback TJ Edwards. Leading the league in both scoring and rushing touchdowns, Edwards aims to rebound in the win column after a road loss to Quad City. In that game, he recorded 196 passing yards and scored six total touchdowns. This week, he seeks to secure a victory with a standout performance against Tucson's struggling pass defense.

Another player to watch is newcomer Justin Rankin, who plays both Wide Receiver and Running Back. Last year, Rankin was an All-IFL running back for the championship-winning Bay Area Panthers. This week, he returns to the IFL and the Fighters to face the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Expect him to continue his impressive performance from where he left off.

Lastly, keep an eye on Lionell McConnell, our exceptional Defensive Back and Wide Receiver. McConnell has been crucial on both special teams and defense this season, amassing 6 interceptions and 3 return touchdowns. Anticipate him to continue delivering impactful plays on both sides of the ball in the upcoming game.

