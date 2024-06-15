Sharks Disappoint in Green Bay

June 15, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks prepare for contact against the Green Bay Blizzard

(Jacksonville Sharks) Jacksonville Sharks prepare for contact against the Green Bay Blizzard(Jacksonville Sharks)

GREEN BAY, WI - The Jacksonville Sharks who are coming off their first home game win last week traveled to Green Bay to play the conference leading Blizzard (9-2). Green Bay is currently ranked number one in the Eastern Conference and it showed as the game progressed.

As they have done in most of their games this season the Sharks scored on their opening drive. Unfortunately it was all downhill from there. After taking the early lead the Sharks would not lead again. This game was another instance of the Sharks being their own worst enemy. Numerous penalties and poor play lead to the Sharks demise. The Sharks made a big 4th down stop to keep the game close but were unable to take advantage of the turnover and could not score on the ensuing drive. Another wasted opportunity. The second quarter concluded with a missed field goal by Williams and a score of 28-14

Jacksonville kicked off to start the second half and the Blizzard wasted no time in extending their lead to 35-14. The Sharks got a Payton Jr to Isaiah Johnson diving catch touchdown to help cut the lead but the Blizzard still led 42-21 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

The 4th quarter was not good to the Sharks. The Blizzard started off the fourth quarter by sacking Payton. Then on the following play Green Bay's Ravarius Rivers intercepted a pass intended for Breon Michel. After another Blizzard TD the Sharks lost control of a snap where it was recovered in the endzone by Blizzard Scean Mustin for a Green Bay touchdown. This put the game out of reach and ended the Sharks night. After a couple garbage time TD's. The game ended with a final score of 63-35. With the win Green Bay clinched a playoff spot. While the Sharks return home next Saturday 6/22 for Star Wars night against the Massachusetts Pirates. Sign ups for their annual Youth Football camp are now open. For more information check out jaxsharks.com or call 904-621-0700 About the Jacksonville Sharks

The Jacksonville Sharks are members of the Indoor Football League (IFL). The 4X Champions play all their home games on True Vet Field at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Sharks Season tickets for the 2024 season are now available. To become a Shark Nation member or for more information please call (904) 621-0700 or visit https://www.jaxsharks.com/shark-nation-memberships. Follow the Sharks on Facebook at facebook.com/jaxsharks and on Twitter and Instagram @jaxsharks, as well as the Attack Dance Team at facebook.com/sharkattackdance and Chum at facebook.com/chumsharks.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.