Oilers Pick up Point against Fuel

January 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK- The Oilers lost 2-1 to Indy in overtime, earning a point at the BOK Center on Friday.

Bryce Kindopp scored his second professional goal 17:15 into the game, shoveling a power-play chance over the shoulder of Billy Christopoulos, setting the score 1-0 in Tulsa's favor. Adam Pleskach earned the primary assist, extending his league-leading, seven-game home pointstreak.

Neither team could find the twine in the second period, with both goalies stealing the show. Roman Durny turned in another top-tier performance, turning aside 12 shots.

Mike Lee found the lone goal of the final frame, scoring his second goal in as many nights with 9:27 remaining in regulation.

The three-on-three overtime period was hard fought, but Alex Rauter found the eventual game-winning goal at the 3:11 point of the extra frame.

The Oilers are back in action tomorrow night against the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Tulsa will close out the four-game week with a 4:05 p.m. Sunday Family Funday game against the Allen Americans on home ice.

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.