ECHL Transactions - January 23
January 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 23, 2021:
Allen:
Add Justin Kapelmaster, G activated from reserve
Add Lester Lancaster, D activated from reserve
Add Dyson Stevenson, F activated from reserve
Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Register, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Shawn Cameron, F assigned by Springfield
Delete Shawn Cameron, F loaned to Springfield
Delete Liam Pecararo, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)
Delete Matthew Wedman, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Rapid City:
Add Kevin Spinozzi, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Griffin Luce, D placed on reserve
Delete Stephen Baylis, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
South Carolina:
Add Cole Ully, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Dan DeSalvo, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Tariq Hammond, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Tulsa:
Delete Bryce Kindopp, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Wichita:
Add Frankie Melton, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Graham McPhee, F assigned by Bakersfield
Add Devin Brosseau, F assigned by Bakersfield
Add Liam Folkes, F assigned by Bakersfield
Add James Hamblin, F assigned by Bakersfield
Add Janis Jaks, D assigned by Bakersfield; placed on NHL/AHL Active List
Add Yanni Kaldis, D assigned by Bakersfield; placed on NHL/AHL Active List
Add Blake Christensen, F assigned by Bakersfield; placed on NHL/AHL Active List
Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
