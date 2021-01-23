ECHL Transactions - January 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 23, 2021:

Allen:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G activated from reserve

Add Lester Lancaster, D activated from reserve

Add Dyson Stevenson, F activated from reserve

Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Register, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Shawn Cameron, F assigned by Springfield

Delete Shawn Cameron, F loaned to Springfield

Delete Liam Pecararo, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)

Delete Matthew Wedman, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Rapid City:

Add Kevin Spinozzi, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Griffin Luce, D placed on reserve

Delete Stephen Baylis, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

South Carolina:

Add Cole Ully, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Dan DeSalvo, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Tariq Hammond, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Tulsa:

Delete Bryce Kindopp, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Wichita:

Add Frankie Melton, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Graham McPhee, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add Devin Brosseau, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add Liam Folkes, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add James Hamblin, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add Janis Jaks, D assigned by Bakersfield; placed on NHL/AHL Active List

Add Yanni Kaldis, D assigned by Bakersfield; placed on NHL/AHL Active List

Add Blake Christensen, F assigned by Bakersfield; placed on NHL/AHL Active List

Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

