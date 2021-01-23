Game Day: Americans Meet Kansas City for the First Time this Season

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, face the Kansas City Mavericks tonight at 7:05 pm at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Americans haven't played in two weeks. Last week's games were postponed.

Tonight, will be the first game since Joseph Garreffa, Jake McGrew, Zach Sawchenko and CJ Motte departed for the American Hockey League.

The Americans have signed two goalies since their last game. Justin Kaplemaster, a 6-foot-1 and 205-pound netminder will turn 26 years old this October. The American born hockey player played one season in Texas, appearing in 46 games with the Wichita Falls Wildcats of the North American Hockey League.

Jake Paterson is back with the Americans for a third time. He had an outstanding season last year going 18-5-4.

Dyson Stevenson is expected to make his return this weekend. He's been out of the lineup with an injury since opening night. Spencer Asuchak is also expected back on this ice this evening.

The Americans play back to back road games this weekend. Kansas City tonight, and Tulsa on Sunday afternoon. Watch the games on FLOHOCKEYTV and listen on Americans 24/7.

