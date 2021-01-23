Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Rapid City, January 23, 2021

January 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (6-3-2-1, 15 points) at Rapid City Rush (4-10, 8 points)

January 22, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #12 | Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Referees: Andrew Bruggeman (# 25)

Linesmen: Cade Bloomenrader (# 91), Christopher Williams (#62).

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

Rapid City, South Dakota - It's the second and final game of the weekend series in the Black Hills. It's the 7th season meeting between the clubs. The Grizzlies split a 2 game series to begin the season on December 11th and 12th. Utah has won 5 in a row against the Rush.

Last Night: Utah 3 Rapid City 2

Trey Bradley had 2 goals and Riley Woods had 1 goal and 1 assist in the win for Utah. Brad Barone stopped 27 of 29 shots in his first start of the season. Both teams had 29 shots on goal and both went 1 for 4 on the power play. 19 year old Hunter Skinner had 2 assists in his professional debut. Matthew Boucher also had 2 assists. Boucher has 6 points in his last 4 games.

Lots of Close Games

7 of the 12 games this season have been decided by 1 goal. Utah is 3-1-2-1 in 1 goal games, earning a standings point in 6 of the 7.

Barone Shines in First Start

Utah goaltender Brad Barone saved 27 of 29 in his first start of the season last night. Barone went 4-3-2 in 9 games last season for the Grizzlies, with the biggest highlight of the season coming on December 7th, 2019 when Barone stopped all 24 Rush shots and getting the shutout 3-0 on their Teddy Bear Toss Night.

Hunter Skinner Has a Strong Debut

Skinner got 2 assists in the second period of last night's game. The 19 year old was making his professional debut in the 3-2 win. Skinner played with team USA in the 2021 World Juniors Championship. Last season he had 6 goals and 26 assists for the OHL's London Knights.

Point Streaks

Matthew Boucher has a point in 4 straight games (1g, 5a). Boucher is a +4 in his last 4 games. Trey Bradley has 3 goals in his last 2 games. Bradley has 3 multiple point games in his 10 games played this season.

It's the Pat Cannone Show

Cannone leads the club with 10 points. In 10 games, Cannone has 3 goals and 7 assists. He has a point in 7 of the 10 games. Pat began his professional career with a 2 game stint with Binghamton in the 2010-11 season, which followed his 4 year career at Miami (Ohio). He spent the next 2 full seasons with the AHL's Binghamton Senators. Pat was with the Chicago Wolves from 2014-2016 and was team captain in the 2015-16 season. He also has 2 years of experience with the Iowa Wild in 2017 and 2018, and fulfilled a lifelong dream by playing in 3 NHL games with the 2016-17 Minnesota Wild. Pat spent the last 2 seasons in Europe.

This Year vs Rapid City

Utah is 5-1 against Rapid City this season. Utah has outshot Rapid City 202-173 in 6 games. Joe Wegwerth has 4 goals and 2 assists against the Rush this season. Diego Cuglietta leads all Utah players with 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists). Jack Jenkins was great in the Grizz 3 game sweep from Dec. 31, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021. Jenkins had 2 goals and 3 assists and was a +5 in 3 games. Trey Bradley has 5 points (2g, 3a) in 4 games vs the Rush. Pat Cannone has 5 points (1g, 4a) in 4 games vs RC.

December 11th, 2020 - Utah 4 Rapid City 6 - Cedric Pare, Miles Gendron and Joe Wegwerth each had 1 goal and 1 assist.

December 12th, 2020 - Utah 3 Rapid City 1 - Diego Cuglietta and Brayden Gelsinger each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Peyton Jones got his first pro win in goal.

Diego Cuglietta won the league Player of the Week honors for his 1 goal, 3 assists weekend on Dec. 11-12.

December 31st, 2020 - Rapid City 3 Utah 5 - Joe Wegwerth and Ian Scheid each had 2 goals. Trey Bradley had 3 assists and Jack Jenkins was a +3 and had 1 goal and 2 assists.

January 1st, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 4 - Ian Scheid GWG on Power Play with 4:59 left in regulation.

January 2nd, 2021 - Rapid City 2 Utah 3 - Utah got goals from Pat Cannone, Joe Wegwerth and Yuri Terao.

January 22nd, 2021 - Utah 3 Rapid City 2 - Trey Bradley 2 goals, Riley Woods 1 goal, 1 assist. Matthew Boucher and Hunter Skinner had 2 assists. Brad Barone 27 of 29 saves. Both teams had 29 shots on goal and both teams went 1 for 4 on the power play.

Utah Growlers?

Garrett Johnston, Riley Woods, Trey Bradley and Miles Gendron each played with the Newfoundland Growlers last season. The Growlers ended the 2019-20 season in first place in the North division and had a record of 42-17-1. Goaltender Parker Gahagen, who was loaned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles this past Tuesday was also on the Growlers 2019-20 club.

2020-21 Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White, Riley Woods.

Defenseman: Miles Gendron, Garrett Johnston, Ryker Killins, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Kris Myllari, Hunter Skinner, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Evan Buitenhuis, Kevin Carr.

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Tim Branham - 255 wins over 7 + seasons. The winningest coach in team history.

Assistant Coach: Ryan Kinasewich - 4th season as assistant coach. He's the franchise's all-time leader in goals, assists and points.

Equipment Manager: Matthew Schwegmann - 2nd season in Utah, 3rd in ECHL and 4th professionally.

Athletic Trainer: Collin Lee: First year Grizzlies trainer.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 6-3-2-1

Home record: 4-1-1

Road record: 2-2-1-1

Win percentage: .625 (3rd in Western Conference).

Streak: Won 1.

Last 10: 5-2-2-1.

Goals per game: 3.08 (7th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.92 (7th).

Shots per game: 33.25 (5th).

Shots against per game: 29.42 (2nd).

Power Play: 17.8 % - 8 for 45 (4th).

Penalty Kill: 77.3 % - 34 for 44 (12th).

Shorthanded Goals: 4 (Tied for 1st)

Record When Scoring First: 5-2-1. Utah has scored first in 8 of the 12 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 5 3

Opposition 1 3

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Charlie Gerard (5)

Assists: Diego Cuglietta (8)

Points: Pat Cannone (10)

Plus/Minus: Matt Abt (+8)

PIM: Joe Wegwerth/Teigan Zahn/Matt Abt (18)

Power Play Points: Pat Cannone (4)

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (44) - 3rd most in the league.

Shooting Percentage: AJ White (25.0 %) Minimum 5 shots.

Game Winning Goals: 6 tied with 1.

Wins: Peyton Jones (4)

Save %: Brad Barone (.931)

Goals Against Average: Barone (2.00).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 14 14 9 0 0 37 Utah Grizzlies 141 134 114 10 399

Opposition 10 14 8 2 1 35 Opposition 121 128 96 7 352

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.