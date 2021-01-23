Three Goal Third Period Hands Indy Sixth Straight Win

INDIANAPOLIS - In the final game of a three-game series between the Indy Fuel and Tulsa Oilers, the Fuel entered looking for their sixth straight win. Indy had won the previous two matchups prior to Saturday night while Tulsa was looking to snap their losing streak. Indy would see goals from Willie Raskob, Nic Pierog and Antoine Waked before Joe Sullivan would bury the empty netter to give Indy a 4-2 win.

Tulsa would get the scoring going on their first shot of the game when Justin Hamonic would fire a loose puck past Fuel goaltender Taran Kozun. Jumping on a Tulsa turnover Nic Pierog and Michael McNicholas would create a back-door chance for Willie Raskob who would beat Tulsa goaltender Roman Durny to tie the game at one goal each.

Controlling the majority of the first period, Indy would limit Tulsa to one shot through the first seven minutes. Earning a 5-on-3 power play, the Fuel would throw multiple pucks on net but Tulsa goaltender Roman Durny would hold them off. Taking advantage of a power play midway through the second period, former Fuel defenseman Alex Brooks would beat Kozun with a wrist shot to give Tulsa a 2-1 lead.

After getting the majority of the chances to start the third period, Indy would be unable to beat Durny. With just over five minutes remaining in the period, Nic Pierog would finally beat Durny with a wrist shot to tie the game at two goals apiece. Two minutes remaining in the game, Antoine Waked would get alone in the slot and beat Durny with a slap shot to hand Indy a 3-2 lead. Joe Sullivan would put home the empty netter to give Indy the eventual 4-2 win over Tulsa.

