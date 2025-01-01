Oilers Deal Kylor Wall to Kalamazoo in Cash Deal

January 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday the trading of Defenseman Kylor Wall to the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for undisclosed cash considerations.

Wall, 27, appeared 78 times for Tulsa, registering 26 points (7g, 19a) as an Oiler. The Edmonton, Alberta native has five points (2g, 3a) in 19 games this season, playing as both a forward and a defenseman.

The 6-foot-2, 232-pound defenseman's dealing to Kalamazoo returns the fourth-year pro to the Central Division, having begun his professional career with the Fort Wayne in the 2021-2022 season.

The Oilers kick off 2025 Friday, Jan. 3 at the Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota, taking on the Rush at 8:05 p.m.

