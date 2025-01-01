ECHL Transactions - January 1

January 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 1, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Mitch Atkins, F

Maine:

Derek Whitmore, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Patrick Polino, F activated from suspension

delete Patrick Polino, F traded to Allen

Allen:

delete Easton Brodzinski, F traded to Adirondack

Bloomington:

delete Danny Katic, F recalled by Chicago Wolves

delete Hugo Ollas, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Indy:

delete Adam McCormick, D placed on 14-day injured reserve 12/31

Iowa:

add Tyson Brouwer, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Jonny Sorenson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Tristan Thompson, D signed contract

Orlando:

add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

add Ty Taylor, G signed contract

delete Alex Cohen, F placed on reserve

delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Reading:

delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

delete Mason Primeau, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Tahoe:

add Blake Christensen, F activated from reserve

delete Jett Jones, F recalled by Henderson

Toledo:

add Carson Bantle, F assigned by Grand Rapids

delete Hunter Johannes, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

delete Kylor Wall, D traded to Kalamazoo

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.