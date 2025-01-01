ECHL Transactions - January 1
January 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 1, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Mitch Atkins, F
Maine:
Derek Whitmore, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Patrick Polino, F activated from suspension
delete Patrick Polino, F traded to Allen
Allen:
delete Easton Brodzinski, F traded to Adirondack
Bloomington:
delete Danny Katic, F recalled by Chicago Wolves
delete Hugo Ollas, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Indy:
delete Adam McCormick, D placed on 14-day injured reserve 12/31
Iowa:
add Tyson Brouwer, G added as emergency backup goalie
delete Jonny Sorenson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Maine:
add Tristan Thompson, D signed contract
Orlando:
add Jaydon Dureau, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
add Ty Taylor, G signed contract
delete Alex Cohen, F placed on reserve
delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Reading:
delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
delete Mason Primeau, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Tahoe:
add Blake Christensen, F activated from reserve
delete Jett Jones, F recalled by Henderson
Toledo:
add Carson Bantle, F assigned by Grand Rapids
delete Hunter Johannes, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
delete Kylor Wall, D traded to Kalamazoo
