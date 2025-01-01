Americans and Thunder Exchange Forwards

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, acquired forward Patrick Polino from the Adirondack Thunder, in exchange for forward Easton Brodzinski.

"We are excited to welcome Patrick Polino and his family to Allen," noted Americans Head Coach B.J. Adams. "He has a proven track record of success in this league. He gives us more experience up front and provides us with more depth at Center. He plays in all situations and can also play the wing."

Patrick Polino played in 26 games for the Thunder this season and 10 points (3 goals and 7 assists. He played all 72 games in back-to-back years for the Cincinnati Cyclones in 22-23 and 23-24.

The Buffalo, New York native played in 15 American Hockey League games with the Rochester Americans while with Cincinnati in 21-22. Cincinnati is the former ECHL affiliate of Rochester Americans and Buffalo Sabres.

He also played in one game with Providence (AHL), during the 2021-2022 season. He will join the Americans in Kansas City this weekend.

The Americans return to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday, January 8th against the Wichita Thunder.

