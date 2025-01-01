Mariners Sign Defenseman Tristan Thompson

January 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added a defenseman on Wednesday, agreeing to terms with Tristan Thompson. With nearly 160 career ECHL games under his belt, Thompson returns to North America after beginning this season in France.

Originally from Canmore, AB, the 27-year-old Thompson made his professional debut in the 2021-22 season with the Rapid City Rush. He joined the Savannah Ghost Pirates the following season before being traded to the Adirondack Thunder in October of 2023. Thompson has been a solid point-producing defenseman through his ECHL career, registering 87 points (17 goals, 70 assists) in 158 games.

Thompson ended last season in Slovakia and then signed with Chamonix of Ligue Magnus (France) prior to the start of this season. In 22 games he registered 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists).

Thompson played collegiately at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks from 2016-20, skating in 136 career games, posting 51 points. He's also played in Norway, where he won a championship with the Stavanger Oilers in 2022.

